U.S. border agents arrest 27 people crossing illegally into Maine from N.B.

United States Customs and Border Protection says it arrested 27 people who illegally crossed into Maine from New Brunswick in what's being described as an "organized criminal event."

The 27 people, described as Romanians, were arrested after crossing the border near Union Corners, Me., last Friday, according to a news release issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They were eventually sent back to Canada.

The Romanians were travelling in four vehicles, and border agents stopped them shortly after they crossed over.

"All subjects were transported to the Fort Fairfield Station for further processing with one subject transported to the Houlton Regional Hospital for evaluation of a medical concern," the news release says.

"That subject was later released back into Border Patrol custody."

Money, vehicles seized in U.S.

The four vehicles were seized, along with a significant amount of U.S. and foreign currency.

The 27 people were "expelled back to Canada," according to the news release.

It's not clear where the Romanians were taken after being sent back to Canada. There are also no other details about the people in the group or the Canadian side of their journey.

CBC News has contacted the Canada Border Services Agency and is awaiting answers.

William J. Maddocks, chief border officer for the Houlton section, said he was proud of how his agents and others handled "this organized criminal event."

6 crossings between N.B. and Maine

"National Security is vital here in Maine just as it is anywhere else in the country," he said in the release.

"When my team protects the border here, we protect our national interests. Violators will be dealt with swiftly, to the fullest extent allowable by law, and will be subject to arrest, removal, prosecution, civil penalties and/or asset forfeiture, where applicable."

The release said Houlton station is one of six U.S. border patrol stations in Maine, all of which fall under the Houlton sector headquarters, which is responsible for securing 98 miles, or more than 157 kilometres, of border between the United States and Canada.