CUPE staff at Red Pine landfill in Allardville served lockout notice
Unionized waste treatment and disposal workers at the Red Pine landfill site in Allardville, N.B., have been served a lockout notice that will be in effect today at 5 p.m

Unionized employees without a contract for 23 months

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission has served a lockout notice to 23 unionized staff. (Chaleur Regional Service Commission/Submitted)

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission said the lockout involves 23  employees from CUPE Local 4193, including labourers, heavy-duty operators, security guards, an environmental technician and a supervisor.

All garbage from Resticouche, Chaleur, the Acadian Peninsula and Northumberland County regions is disposed of at the landfill site. 

The commission said the lockout comes after 23 months of negotiations reached an impasse. The unionized staff have  been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31, 2017. 

"Because of the non-reconciliation on elements that we consider of great importance, we unfortunately had no choice but to proceed with the lockout notice", Chaleur commission chair Joseph Noel said in a release. 

CRSC said the Red Pine landfill site will stay open from Monday to Friday but will be closed on Saturday. 

Noel said commission is hoping for a quick resolution to the dispute. 

