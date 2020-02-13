CUPE staff at Red Pine landfill in Allardville served lockout notice

Unionized waste treatment and disposal workers at the Red Pine landfill in Allardville have been served a lockout notice that goes into effect today at 5 p.m.

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission said the lockout involves 23 employees from CUPE Local 4193, including labourers, heavy-duty operators, security guards, an environmental technician and a supervisor.

All garbage from Resticouche, Chaleur, the Acadian Peninsula and Northumberland County regions is disposed of at the landfill site.

The commission said the lockout comes after 23 months of negotiations reached an impasse. The unionized staff have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31, 2017.

"Because of the non-reconciliation on elements that we consider of great importance, we unfortunately had no choice but to proceed with the lockout notice", Chaleur commission chair Joseph Noel said in a release.

CRSC said the Red Pine landfill site will stay open from Monday to Friday but will be closed on Saturday.

Noel said commission is hoping for a quick resolution to the dispute.