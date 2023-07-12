Pay day mayday for some N.B. credit union clients as paycheques not appearing in accounts

There's been little reprieve from technical troubles faced by some clients of a New Brunswick credit union.

For the fourth day in a row, customers of UNI Financial Cooperation across the province have been plagued by problems with its online services, this time, with some reporting their paycheques not showing up.

Jeremie LeBlanc took time off work Thursday to visit UNI's Fredericton branch after noticing that very issue with his own account.

"This morning I was expecting to see my pay into my account, but that wasn't the case."

LeBlanc said he wasn't the only one at the branch on Regent Street with the same issue that morning.

"I did see some folks that were frustrated that they didn't have their pay in their account, or they didn't have access to their online banking as they usually do," he said.

WATCH | No money, more problems for UNI and their customers:

Some customers without paycheques as problems with UNI continue Duration 0:47 Clients of the credit union were surprised when they woke up with nothing deposited, as the company struggles with problems.

He said staff were sympathetic and offered a small loan if he needed to pay any bills urgently, but added he's disappointed with the apparent gaffe.

"It does feel like a big oversight. I feel like in this day and age, especially with all the IT resources available, I feel like this roll-out should have been a bit more seamless and maybe not impact as many people as it did."

UNI, also known as Caisse populaire, is a credit union headquartered in Caraquet serving about 180,000 customers.

After years of relying on Desjardins Group for its online banking platform, the company decided to launch its own.

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but bumps in the process led to problems for customers across the province, with cards not working and people not being able to access their online accounts.

Paycheques will show up later Thursday: UNI

CBC News did not receive a response from UNI for an interview request about the paycheque problems being reported Thursday.

The company, however, issued a statement on Facebook Thursday morning saying the problem should be fixed by later in the day.

"Over the weekend, with the technological shift, we had to postpone some payroll deposits, which created a temporary bottleneck," said UNI, in its online post.

"We are currently in catch-up mode for these deposits, and all resources are working hard to restore the situation as soon as possible.

"For those who were expecting their pay today, we are currently processing all of these deposits, which will be deposited into your accounts later today."

WATCH | Customers left in the lurch as credit union remains offline:

‘The frustration of nothing working’: Customers have no access to accounts with credit union Duration 1:08 UNI Financial Corporation continues to be plagued by problems with its online banking platform.

Some GNB employees affected

It's unclear how many people have been hit by issues with UNI Financial Cooperation's services, but the Government of New Brunswick says some of its employees were affected.

David Kelly, spokesperson for the Finance and Treasury Board, in an email said "bank files have transferred" to UNI without error.

"We have, however, received phone calls this morning from a small number of Government of New Brunswick employees experiencing issues and have encouraged them to reach out directly to UNI to resolve."

LeBreton Fisheries and Sons Ltd., a seafood company in Grand-Anse, released an advisory to its employees on Facebook Thursday morning regarding their pay.

"If you are with the UNI financial institution, you probably did not receive your pay this morning like most of their members," said the company, in its online post.

"To our understanding, this is not unique to our company, it is a general problem at UNI. We are in contact with UNI service and will update you as soon as possible."

CBC News contacted LeBreton Fisheries by phone Thursday and an employee declined an interview request.