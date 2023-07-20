Despite days of troubles, CEO defends UNI's decision to switch online platform

Despite continuing problems with a new system more than two weeks after the changes were made, Robert Moreau, the CEO of UNI Financial Cooperation, says the technical transition was the right decision.

"We will get through this, and each member and customer will be served accordingly," Moreau said Thursday at a news conference.

For years, UNI relied on the Quebec-based Desjardins Group for its online platform but needed one tailored to its own needs in New Brunswick.

Moreau said this new platform will better meet the needs of the credit union's members and customers.

UNI, also known as Caisse Populaire, is a credit union headquartered in Caraquet, in northeastern New Brunswick, that serves about 180,000 customers. (Patrick-Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

"We've demonstrated that we were able and capable now to kind of fly on our own.They've helped us through this transition all the way."

Moreau said the new system will allow UNI to "better respond to the unique needs of our francophone and Acadian customers in New Brunswick."

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but technical issues have plagued the system for some customers across the province.

Moreau said that despite the problems, "most of the banking services are stable."

He said 75 per cent of members have successfully activated their new debit cards and 65 per cent have activated their online profiles over the past two weeks.

Moreau would not commit to a date when the problems will be fixed, but he said he expects the inability to pay bills using the ATM will be resolved "shortly."

"Teams are working around the clock", he said.

As for other outstanding issues with the system, he said, those are being addressed "issue by issue and matter by matter."

The timing of the launch of the new online platform has disrupted summer vacations for some customers.

Danielle Soucy, who has been with the bank since she was 13, was unable to pay bills or transfer money to her credit card.

When she was left on a vacation to Virginia, she was unable to pay for gas or withdraw money to change into U.S. currency.

"Of course I could have planned ahead of time, but you don't expect your bank to stop working out of the blue just before you leave the country", she told CBC.

Other people have complained about not getting their pay in their accounts. Many people who normally do their banking online or at an ATM were forced to visit a credit union branch.

When pressed about the decision to launch the new online system now, Moreau said, "there are no perfect dates".

UNI and their partners were confident "the time was right", he said.

"In hindsight, there are always lessons to be learned."

Moreau thanked the bank's customers and members for their patience during a turbulent time.

"We absolutely understand that this hasn't been an easy transition for some of our members, there's no question about that.

"We recognize that this period will be a test of our member's loyalty."

Moreau said customers who are concerned about being charged fees or interest for late payments will not incur any additional costs because of these technical problems.

"We will make sure we take care of them," he said. "We will not stop until our clients are 100 per cent satisfied with our service."