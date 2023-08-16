UNI announces 'immediate departure' of CEO after widespread online banking problems

UNI Financial Cooperation announced the "immediate departure" of its president and CEO Robert Moreau in a media release Tuesday. This follows last month's widespread technological problems with UNI's new online banking platform.

The Acadian bank has appointed a new president and CEO and their name is expected to be revealed at a press conference this afternoon.

UNI began experiencing technical challenges in early July after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform.

The Acadian bank started experiencing technical challenges after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform. (Pat Richard/CBC)

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but bumps in the process led to problems for customers across the province, with cards not working and people not being able to access their online accounts.

Some customers discovered their most recent pay didn't arrive in their accounts, something UNI described as "payroll deferral."

At the time, Moreau promised frustrated customers that the bank was working to make improvements as quickly as possible.

"I can assure you that we will work tirelessly, 24 hours a day, to correct these irritants," Moreau said, in a July 20 press conference.

Frustrated clients were also concerned about the security of the new system. However, Moreau reassured clients that the new banking platform was "reliable, robust and safe."