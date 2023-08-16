Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

UNI announces 'immediate departure' of CEO after widespread online banking problems

UNI Financial Cooperation announced Tuesday the "immediate departure" of president and CEO Robert Moreau. This follows last month's widespread problems with UNI's new online banking platform.

Acadian bank replaces president and CEO Robert Moreau

Arfa Rana · CBC News ·
A man gesturing with his hands and talking into a cluster of microphones while sitting in front of a backdrop covered in the UNI logo.
UNI Financial Cooperation announced Tuesday in a media release the “immediate departure” of its president and CEO Robert Moreau. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

UNI Financial Cooperation announced the "immediate departure" of its president and CEO Robert Moreau in a media release Tuesday. This follows last month's widespread technological problems with UNI's new online banking platform.

The Acadian bank has appointed a new president and CEO and their name is expected to be revealed at a press conference this afternoon.

UNI began experiencing technical challenges in early July after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform. 

A commercial building housing a credit union.
The Acadian bank started experiencing technical challenges after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform. (Pat Richard/CBC)

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but bumps in the process led to problems for customers across the province, with cards not working and people not being able to access their online accounts.

Some customers discovered their most recent pay didn't arrive in their accounts, something UNI described as "payroll deferral."

At the time, Moreau promised frustrated customers that the bank was working to make improvements as quickly as possible.

"I can assure you that we will work tirelessly, 24 hours a day, to correct these irritants," Moreau said, in a July 20 press conference.

Frustrated clients were also concerned about the security of the new system. However, Moreau reassured clients that the new banking platform was "reliable, robust and safe."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arfa Rana

Journalist

Arfa Rana is a reporter for CBC New Brunswick based in Fredericton. She grew up in southern Ontario and is a graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. You can follow her on Twitter @arfamrana.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now