Camille Thériault takes over again at UNI after widespread online banking problems

UNI Financial Cooperation has appointed Camille Thériault as its new CEO, not long after technology problems thwarted many of the bank's customers for days earlier this summer.

The announcement Wednesday came a day after Caraquet-based UNI reported the "immediate departure" of Robert Moreau.

Thériault is returning to UNI after a six-year absence. Pierre-Marcel Desjardins, the chair of the board of directors, said Thériault, who led the credit union for 12 years, is "the perfect person" to continue the transition now underway.

"I know there is a lot of work that has been done and that we are moving in the right direction," Thériault said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Acadian bank started experiencing technical challenges after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Moreau was in charge when UNI began experiencing technical challenges in early July after separating from Desjardins Group to launch its own online banking platform.

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but bumps in the process led to problems for customers across the province, with cards not working and people not being able to access their online accounts.

Some customers discovered their most recent pay didn't arrive in their accounts, something UNI described as "payroll deferral."

At the time, Moreau promised frustrated customers that the bank was working to make improvements as quickly as possible.

However, it took UNI more than two weeks to make ATM bill payments available for clients.

Thériault promised to work collaboratively with UNI employees to keep improving the online banking system for their long-term clients.

"For me, this will be a team effort," he said in French. "I'm like the leader of the orchestra and everyone else is a musician."