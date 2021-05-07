New Brunswick's unemployment rate down in April

More New Brunswickers are working this month over last, according to new seasonally adjusted jobs numbers from Statistics Canada.

The number employed in April 2021 was 363,700, compared to 359,6000 in March.

This translates to a drop in the province's unemployment rate from 9.2 per cent in March to 8.5 per cent in April.

The unemployment rate is also lower than it was at this time last year.

In April 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada reported a 13.3 per cent unemployment rate.

Full time employment rose by 7,100 jobs between March and April, but part-time employment fell by 3,000 jobs, continuing a trend seen last month.

The province's unemployment rate dropped for both those between the ages of 15 and 24 (16.4 to 9.2 per cent) and for women 25 years and over (6.8 per cent to 6.7 per cent.)

But the unemployment rate did rise in the past month for men over the age of 25 (9.1 per cent to 10 per cent.)

New Brunswick's drop is bucking the trend in Canada. Nationally, the unemployment rate rose from 7.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent, losing 207,000 jobs overall.