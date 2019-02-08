New Brunswick adds 3,600 jobs in January, pushing unemployment rate down
Statistics Canada's labour force report says the jobless rate dropped to 8.2% in January from 8.4% in December
New Brunswick's unemployment rate dropped slightly in January as the economy added roughly 3,600 jobs, according to labour force numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday.
The unemployment rate dropped to 8.2 per cent in January from 8.4 per cent in December.
The unemployment rate has seen an overall decrease since last January, dropping 0.7 per cent.
The numbers, however, don't come close to matching the 12-month unemployment low in October, when the rate stood at 7.3 per cent.
The labour force report also showed that 4,000 full-time jobs were added in January, while roughly 400 part-time jobs were lost as month.
Region by region
In a comparison to last January most regions saw their unemployment rate decline.
Moncton-Richibucto's fell from 7.5 to 6.8, Saint John-St. Stephen from 7.1 to 6.5, Fredericton-Oromocto from 7.9 to 7.7 and Edmundston-Woodstock from 7.4 to 7.3.
The only region that saw a increase since last January was the Campbellton-Miramichi, where unemployment rose from to 14.7 per cent from 13.2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.