New Brunswick adds 3,600 jobs in January, pushing unemployment rate down

New Brunswick's unemployment rate dropped slightly in January as the economy added roughly 3,600 jobs, according to labour force numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 8.2 per cent in January from 8.4 per cent in December.

The unemployment rate has seen an overall decrease since last January, dropping 0.7 per cent.

The numbers, however, don't come close to matching the 12-month unemployment low in October, when the rate stood at 7.3 per cent.

The labour force report also showed that 4,000 full-time jobs were added in January, while roughly 400 part-time jobs were lost as month.

Region by region

In a comparison to last January most regions saw their unemployment rate decline.

Moncton-Richibucto's fell from 7.5 to 6.8, Saint John-St. Stephen from 7.1 to 6.5, Fredericton-Oromocto from 7.9 to 7.7 and Edmundston-Woodstock from 7.4 to 7.3.

The only region that saw a increase since last January was the Campbellton-Miramichi, where unemployment rose from to 14.7 per cent from 13.2.