UNB women's hockey holds first training camp in a decade

The UNB women's hockey team is back on the ice for its first training camp in a decade, and is about two weeks away from a first exhibition game.

"It's unbelievable, said head coach Sarah Hilworth. "A year of planning and trying to implement some stuff without the girls here has been a long year.

"All the hard work that we've really built in the summer and the last year is kind of coming to fruition and we're starting to see right off two days, all our hard work is paying off so far."

The UNB women's hockey team lost its varsity status back in 2008, but after a lengthy legal battle, the university was ordered to reinstate the team.

But with a completely new roster, the athletes haven't had a chance to play together and are just getting to know each other. Hilworth says that hasn't been a problem.

She tackled that by having some team-building exercises during the summer and by recruiting the right athletes.

"I think we really wanted to make sure we had outgoing and motivated athletes so that they come in and they're not afraid of putting themselves out there and making those connections," she said.

Community event

Coach Sarah Hilworth tried to recruit outgoing players. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The team held its first practice on Friday and fans showed up to watch. Young girls attended to get their first look at the team.

"I've never seen so many people at our first practice," said Hilworth. "It was really cool to see the community excited for a practice."

She said it was also important for her players to see that support from the community as they get ready to take the ice for the first time.

The team plays its first exhibition game in two weeks. The Reds open the regular season at home with games on Oct. 13 against Mount Allison and Oct. 14 against Fredericton-rival St. Thomas.

"For fans to come out to that game, it's just going to show how far our sport has come," said Hilworth. "I'm excited to see how the community supports women's hockey."

Julia Spitizig is excited for the challenge of creating a new legacy for women's hockey at UNB. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Julia Spitzig, from Kingston, Ont., decided to come to UNB for the small city and the hockey community. She says she's excited for the challenge of being on the team.

"I think that we have a lot in front of us and it's our job to establish a legacy but it's super exciting to be a part of something like that and make history," said Spitzig.

New team, new look

The team held its first practice on Friday. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The Reds have their practice jerseys and other gear already, but don't have their game day jerseys yet. But the team is already excited just with what they have so far.

"We're definitely spoiled. It's really really nice. The logo looks amazing," said Spitzig. "Blown away, for sure."

Hilworth thinks the new gear will help give the team confidence going into the season.

"We look good," she said. "I think I'm still young enough to know what's cool. I think we went a little bit flashy but I think that's OK. We want to have that confidence coming in."