Calls grow for Fredericton universities to address destructive off-campus parties

After living across the street from the University of New Brunswick campus for 23 years, Jocelyn Weirath-Mueller is considering selling her house and moving somewhere else in the city.

For years, the month of September has brought the return of students to the campuses of UNB and St. Thomas University, along with the large parties typically thrown off-campus on what students call homecoming weekend.

But what she's seen this year has tested her tolerance for the large crowds, loud music, broken bottles and disorderly behaviour on and around her Fredericton street.

"We've had incidents before, but never anything like what happened last weekend," she said, speaking inside her home on Windsor Street near the corner of Kings College Road.

On Saturday night, Weirath-Mueller said Windsor Street, just north of her home, was blocked by scores of people gathered in front of a house where a party was being thrown.

A large outdoor party blocked traffic on Windsor Street Saturday night, said Jocelyn Weirath-Mueller, who lives in a house just south of where it was hosted. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

The size of the party and the fact it closed Windsor Street was troubling, but she said her concerns grew when she heard days later that a young man had been sent to hospital in critical condition after being assaulted there.

"When I heard that there was violence that had happened … I certainly think that the university professors or the administration should do something about it. You know, talk to the students.

"And if they are not complying, you know, then they should not be in the university. There should be an amount of respect, you know, for for people who live close to the university."

3 men charged with assault

The Fredericton Police Force says three men have been charged with aggravated assault against a 20-year-old man at the party on Windsor Street in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the three was also charged with uttering threats.

Police spokesperson Sonya Gilks, in an email, said "a large crowd" was gathered on Windsor Street during and after homecoming events when the assault took place.

"We know when large crowds gather, and groups of people are drinking, things can escalate as we saw in the aggravated assault that took place last weekend," Gilks said.

Gilks said she couldn't name the three men charged as they have not yet appeared in court, but added they were not students of either UNB or STU.

An earlier news release by the police said the three men were released on conditions and will appear in court in December.

Gilks said police continue to investigate the incident and expect to lay more charges in connection to it.

"We want to assure residents of the area that there will be zero tolerance for those who engage in criminal behaviour in the area, so we have increased patrols, we continue to work with our community partners, and we encourage anyone who notices disturbances to contact the police," she said.

CBC News reached out to both universities for comment.

In an email, UNB spokesperson Heather Campbell said last weekend's events were not sanctioned by the university and that not all of the party-goers were connected to UNB.

Still, she said the university has taken steps to curb the type of behaviour seen last weekend by "reminding all students of their responsibility to the community, encouraging them to take part in on-campus activities and discouraging unruly behaviour."

Campbell said UNB has been collaborating with other post-secondary institutions and city partners on initiatives such as making dumpsters available to remove old furniture, which can be used for fires.

Remnants of furniture burnt on Graham Avenue can still be seen from previous weeks. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"This is certainly not behaviour that we condone. We encourage students to respect their neighbours and have a code of conduct that we expect them to adhere to."

Jeffrey Carleton, spokesperson for STU, in an email said the university is "very concerned about the issues" in the College Hill area.

He said students are subject to a university code of conduct, which president Dawn Russell reminded them of after an earlier incident in September that involved fires being set on Graham Avenue and persons interfering with emergency responders.

"We made very clear that these off-campus incidents are subject to our student conduct policies," he said.

"This encompasses actions that endanger the health, safety, and well-being of other individuals, damage to property, or criminal code or other violations."

Ben King, a third-year student at STU, said he briefly attended the party on Windsor Street with some friends on Saturday night.

"It was … well over 100 people just in the middle of the street, like just a giant group of people obviously drinking just outside of the house that the the main party was at, and they were completely in the street," he said.

Ben King, a third-year student at St. Thomas University, says police could have acted earlier to break up a large crowd blocking Windsor Street on Saturday night. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

King said he lives on Graham Avenue, which is notorious for the annual ritual of students burning an old couch in the middle of the road on the first weekend after classes start.

He said the partying on Graham Avenue and Hanson and Kitchen streets has become part of the university "culture," however he recognizes last weekend signals a need for action by the universities.

"They definitely could play a more proactive role and I know every year when new students arrive to STU … there is, like, a student orientation that you can choose to go through, and I feel like if they included a part on, like, off-campus culture … it definitely could improve the situation."

King said the police could also have stepped up its response on Saturday night, noting that officers were there monitoring the crowd, but appeared to allow it to grow to the point where it was blocking the street.

"With a giant event like homecoming, it's definitely a lot of people, and they should definitely try to disperse people out so that traffic can flow through."

Broken bottles in daycare playground

Scanning the playground for broken glass and beer cans has become a new task for staff at the Preschool Centre on Windsor Street.

June Dunphy, senior administrator with the Preschool Centre, says staff now have to check regularly for broken glass in their playground. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

It's a task they had to take up after the first weekend classes resumed, said June Dunphy, a senior administrator at the daycare.

"Well, my problem is, is when they're in our yard and they're breaking glass and whatever, I mean, it's pea gravel. You can only really, you know, pick up so much, right?" said Dunphy.

"And I mean we go out and we clean it up, but … if you missed something it could be a big problem."

Dunphy said in previous years, staff never noticed anything worse than an outdoor sign going missing.

However, this year, on top of the garbage in the playground, someone tried lighting the staff picnic table on fire.

Dunphy said the daycare might start putting locks on the playground gates, but also thinks campus security should be involved when no staff are around.

"They should be responsible to call somebody and say, 'OK, we need to break this up. This is getting a little bit out of hand,' especially when they're partying in the daycare across the road."