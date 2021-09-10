3 UNB campuses, STU, NBCC evacuated, police say no immediate threat present

All three University of New Brunswick campuses, and St. Thomas University and the New Brunswick Community College in Fredericton have been evacuated as police investigate what they called "a file."

Late Friday afternoon Fredericton Police Force said there is no immediate threat and the campuses were evacuated as a "precautionary measure."

"All events are cancelled and access to campuses is restricted for now," the force tweeted.

Few details released

Around noon Friday, Fredericton police asked people to avoid the UNB area but did not say why.

About 20 minutes later, police said UNB was evacuating the buildings "based on their policies and procedures."

Shortly after, in an email to STU students, president Dawn Russell said the university has been advised to close the campus "and ask everyone to leave until further notice."

As a precautionary measure, we are evacuating the UNB Fredericton and UNB Saint John campuses and the Moncton site immediately. Residence students should shelter in place. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available. —@UNB

Russell asked students who live in residences to shelter in place and not leave their rooms until further notice.

In a notice to students, UNB said the notice to evacuate includes the campuses in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.

"Follow instructions of building wardens, security or first responders," the notice said. "Return only when it has been declared safe to do so."

Police are on scene at UNB investigating a file. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates when it is appropriate. —@CityFredPolice

Saint John Transit suspended bus service to the Saint John campus until further notice but will continue its route to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

About 10,000 students are enrolled at UNB, and 2,000 at STU. Wednesday was the first day of classes at UNB and STU and in-person classes have resumed at both universities.