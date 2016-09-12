The University of New Brunswick says it's "exploring various options" to keep the aging Sir Max Aitken Pool open after the provincial government announced it will no longer help with its operating costs

"UNB recognizes the importance of the Sir Max Aitken Pool for the community — both the university community and the wider community," UNB spokesperson Heather Campbell said in an email statement Wednesday.

"We are committed to supporting the long-term vision for a new aquatic centre for the region and, in the meantime, are exploring various options to keep the pool operational."

After originally planning to close the pool in September 2018, UNB made a deal in May 2018 with the City of Fredericton and the provincial government to keep it open for another three years.

The deal put the city on the hook for $140,000 annually, and the province for $260,000 annually, with the intention that it would help buy time for the construction of another pool that could host competitive swimming events and practices.

On Wednesday, however, the province said it would no longer chip in money to help keep the pool afloat.

"The Regional Development Corporation (RDC) no longer funds the operations of either for-profit nor not-for-profit organizations, including ongoing operations of the Sir Max Aitken pool," Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, spokesperson for corporation, said in an email.

The move by the province comes after the City of Fredericton approved a resolution Monday to provide another $280,000 over the next two years to keep the pool operating from September 2021 until September 2023.

Chris Ramsey, chair and CEO of the Fredericton Regional Aquatic Centre Inc., said it would be a blow to the swimming community if the pool were to close, but is optimistic UNB will find a way to keep that from happening.

Chris Ramsey, president of the Fredericton Regional Aquatic Centre Inc., said he's optimistic that the University of New Brunswick will come up with a way to keep the pool operating despite the province no longer contributing to its operating costs. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"I have not heard from UNB, but, UNB, all along has been extremely supportive of the community on this front," Ramsey said.

"And I know they been very supportive to look at ways to keep that pool open until we have a chance to build a new one, and we're making good progress on, on building that new one at the moment."

Ramsey, whose organization is spearheading the creation of a new pool, said it's still gathering money from municipalities and local service districts for the design phase, which is anticipated to cost $2.7 million.

The pool is expected to cost about $32 million to construct and the City of Fredericton has already committed $3 million in cash and $3 million in land. The city has supported attaching the new aquatics centre to the Grant Harvey Centre.

For the design costs, so far Fredericton, New Maryland, Oromocto and Hanwell have committed $1.5 million, and another $260,000 is expected from surrounding local service districts if they sign on, Ramsey said.

The difference would then come from the Regional Development Corporation, Ramsey said.

Hurley-Corbyn, in her email to CBC News, said a decision on providing design-phase funding will be made in the coming days.