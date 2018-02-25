UNB Saint John to host all-candidates debate about climate change

The University of New Brunswick in Saint John will host a public all-candidates debate Thursday night focused on climate change.

It will be one of more than 100 such debates being held across the country in partnership with GreenPAC, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that wants federal candidates who will be "environmental leaders" elected on Oct. 21.

UNB nursing student Ashley Cook, a member of the students' representative council and a board director for the New Brunswick Student Alliance, helped organize the 100 Debates on the Environment event for the Saint John-Rothesay riding.

"I just think it's a really important issue that we should be focusing on for this election," said Cook, pointing to recent events in the province, such as spring flooding and climate change protests.

"We should be working together to better protect our communities and our businesses and the people within our communities."

The goal of 100 Debates on the Environment is to create a forum where voters can hear directly from local candidates about their visions for the environment, according to GreenPAC's website.

The debates will "demonstrate the strong public support that exists for environmental leadership, and enable the best policy ideas to come forward to compete for that support," it states.

They will also "create accountability for elected leaders and spur meaningful government action towards a sustainable future."

Good turnout expected

Cook expects the UNB debate, being held on campus in the Whitebone Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m., to be "really packed."

"I've had a lot of members of the community say they will be attending, as well as a lot of students," she said.

Wayne Long of the Liberal Party, Ann McAllister of the Green Party, Armand Cormier of the New Democrat Party, Adam Salesse of the People's Party, and independent candidates Stuart Jamieson and Neville Barnett are scheduled to participate.

Conservative Party candidate Rodney Weston said he was unable to attend, said Cook.

J.P. Lewis, a political science professor at the University of New Brunswick Saint John, will be the moderator of the debate on campus. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The debate will focus on four key questions provided by GreenPAC, dealing with issues such as air pollution, water and housing, she said.

UNB political science Prof. J.P. Lewis will serve as moderator.

Many UNB students are keenly interested in the environment and sustainability, said Cook, noting there is a student-led environmental organization on campus.

The Green Society operates a recycling program, maintains the Tucker Park walking trails, organizes outdoor activities and promotes awareness about environmental problems and solutions.

There is a push to eliminate the use of plastics on campus, and UNB also has a community garden, she said.

Cook hopes a lot of students will get out to vote so their voices are heard. UNB has partnered with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations on the Get Out The Vote campaign.

"I think it's like a really important campaign because it emphasizes the importance of voting and … for first-time voters, it really helps them to feel a bit more comfortable because we also provide them with information on how to vote," she said.