UNB prof accused of being a white supremacist takes early retirement

A University of New Brunswick professor accused of being a white supremacist is taking early retirement, the university's vice-president announced on Tuesday.

Prof. Ricardo Duchesne provided his notice "to focus on his own pursuits as an independent scholar," Dr. Petra Hauf said in a statement.

"We respectfully accept his decision and thank him for his 24 years of service."

Last month, after an article in the Huffington Post called Duchesne a white supremacist, the university announced it was reviewing allegations with respect to a faculty member.

"We take these allegations very seriously," president and vice-chancellor Eddy Campbell had said.

"We have an obligation to ensure that the rights and freedoms of our university community are respected and protected."

Duchesne teaches sociology at the Saint John campus. Outside of the classroom, he has appeared on far-right podcasts and YouTube channels and penned articles in which he writes about the "relentless occupation of the West by hordes of Muslims and Africans," and asserts that "only out of the coming chaos and violence will strong White men rise to resurrect the West."

In 2015, UNB defended Duchesne's academic freedom after a racism complaint.