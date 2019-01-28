UNB names ex-pat New Brunswicker as new president

Paul Mazerolle, a senior university administrator in Australia, has been appointed the next president and vice-chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, the board of governors announced Monday.

Mazerolle will return to his home province from the state of Queensland, where he's been an administrator at Griffith University for more than a decade.

The UNB alumnus is an internationally acclaimed educator and researcher, UNB said.

"We are very pleased to be welcoming Dr. Mazerolle back to our UNB community," Larry Hachey, chair of the board of governors, said in a statement.

"He possesses a strong track record in both academia and management, with proven experience leading growth-oriented change and restructuring in a multi-campus environment at Griffith — a well-respected, publicly funded Australian university."

Mazerolle becomes the university's 19th president in July after current president Eddy Campbell retires from the post he's held since 2008.

Mazerolle could not be immediately reached for comment.

Secretive selection process

His appointment was announced under a cloud of controversy, however, as some professors were critical of how UNB went about finding Campbell's replacement.

The new president was chosen by members of the board and campus senates, and some professors said they're not pleased there was no chance for the university community to meet with proposed candidates in a town hall-style setting.

"It seemed to be a very narrow consultation process and somewhat secretive," history professor Greg Marquis said last week. "It's like there's a hidden world operating within the university to select these candidates and I don't think that's right."

Hachey has said the old tradition of town hall sessions is no longer practical and not required under the UNB Act.

Studied criminology

Mazerolle earned a bachelor of arts in sociology from UNB in 1989 before completing a master's degree in criminal justice at Northeastern University a year later and a PhD in criminology at the University of Maryland in 1995.

Mazerolle moved to Australia in 2000 to work at the University of Queensland before joining Griffith in 2006 as a professor and director of the Violence Research and Prevention Program. He later became the head of the Key Centre for Ethics, Law, Justice and Governance at the university.

He was named to his current role, pro vice-chancellor of arts, education and law, in 2009. According to the UNB statement, the role includes the management of 400 faculty, 13,000 students and several academic and art schools as well as other research centres.

Committed to diversity

UNB is also a publicly funded university and of comparable size.

The statement noted Mazerolle's "commitment" to diversity and inclusive practices.

"He recognizes the value of inclusion of Indigenous communities and has led community efforts for employment expansion opportunities," the statement read.

"Dr. Mazerolle also has a clear and demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with other groups, including demonstrated work to support women advancing in academic leadership."