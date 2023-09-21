Dominic Cardy's new centrist party faces logistical challenges, says UNB prof

New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy and the new federal party he's leading have a long road ahead of them, says a political science professor who has looked at such movements.

Cardy says the Future Party of Canada, created by the advocacy group Centre Ice Canadians, will appeal to people tired of Liberals and Conservatives.

"You can imagine an appetite for that," said Prof. J.P. Lewis of the University of New Brunswick Saint John. "But it's a difficult sell."

Cardy has been both a Progressive Conservative and a New Democratic Party MLA during his political career. A former minister in PC Premier Blaine Higgs's cabinet, Cardy now sits as the Independent MLA for Fredericton-West Hanwell and said he will stay on in that role.

His leadership of the Future Party, which is not yet registered with Elections Canada, is on an interim basis. He called his dip into federal politics a "part-time volunteer gig" for now.

"I've already made it clear I won't be running again in provincial politics," Cardy said. "But my my first priority is still the folks in Fredericton-West Hanwell as long as that constituency exists until the next election."

The new party's platform will include revitalizing nuclear energy, more defence support for Ukraine, bringing more immigrants to Canada, and shaking a reliance on China.

The platform will be evidence-based, Cardy said.

Lewis said many new parties will make a scene about doing politics differently.

"I think that's what they're trying to present with this more 'evidence-based,' and it's just a matter of will that catch on."

J.P. Lewis, a political science professor at UNB Saint John, says he doesn't know a New Brunswick politician better suited than Cardy to form a new party, but that he still faces a challenge. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Lewis noted Cardy has been upfront about the challenges that face the new party, and it does speak to Canadians who are socially liberal and fiscally conservative.

But it's still a difficult task, and logistics are the biggest hurdle. There are 338 seats in the House of Commons now, and there could be 343 by the time of the next election.

"To show that you're serious, you want to be running candidates in almost every riding," Lewis said.

Cardy also needs to attract more big names to the party, Lewis said, since it's "too late for a grassroots movement."

"It's almost like you have to keep going down that path and recruit so-and-so, who might excite some people," Lewis said. "But again that's tough."

Cardy, the former education minister in New Brunswick, resigned from the cabinet in 2022, citing concerns with Higgs's management style.

Lewis was not shocked when he saw Cardy being put forth as the leader of the new party.

"If there was going to be any New Brunswick politician who would be leading a party, looking for a new part on the spectrum, I don't know who would fit that bill better than Cardy," Lewis said, citing his ideological path and history.

Cardy's choice to sit as an independent might be what's pushing him toward federal politics, Lewis said.

"If he's not going to find a home with the provincial Liberals, the Greens or whoever else, it's tough to win as an independent candidate, even if you have a higher profile like Cardy would," Lewis said.

Canadians will see new parties appear from time to time when voters feel they don't fit into our existing 'big tent' parties, said Lewis said.

"So, from time to time, there will be moments where certain folks don't think that they fit in that party anymore, whether it's leadership issues or policy positions," Lewis said.