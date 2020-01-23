



This fall, she and 92 other full-time students in the MBA program moved from the Tucker Park campus in suburban Millidgeville to bright and modern quarters in the Grand Hall, a landmark, four-storey, former Scotiabank building on King's Square.



It puts the students, who are largely from Asia, South Asia, Africa and Europe, in a bright and modern space, with glass- walled classrooms and study areas.



More important, they are now steps from the headquarters for Irving Oil, J.D. Irving, and Cooke Aquaculture, along with tech companies such as Innovatia, where, it is hoped, they can network and intern.



One of Du's friends in the program just got a promising job lead after striking up a conversation with a CFO while in line at a coffee shop.



"You can stand with them, and talk with them," said Du. "Maybe they will give you an opportunity to work in their company."

For Tekena Ikoko of Nigeria it is about seeing business experts drop into Grand Hall, chat with a few students in a study room, or even join in a lecture.



"In two minutes they can come into the class, interact with the students and go back to the office," he said.



UNB vice-president Petra Hauff describes the uptown arrangement as a "collision space," where students bring energy both to the business community and to the cultural life of the city centre.



Grand Hall was donated to UNB by Scotiabank in 2005 but has been largely vacant in the years since then. Two years ago the university came close to selling the building to the city.