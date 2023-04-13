No flaming couches, please: Plans made for tamer 'last class bash' at UNB

The school year at the University of New Brunswick may have started with a bang — not to mention flaming couches and calls to the police — but students and school officials alike are hoping it will end more pleasantly.

Raucous partying swept into the streets around the main campus in Fredericton when the school year started.

"I've definitely seen a couple of couches on fire," said Jamie McNamee, a fourth-year kinesiology student who lives on Graham Avenue, a street that borders the campus on College Hill.

"I've seen the street packed with people," he said.

After homecoming celebrations, said McNamee, two of his friends awoke to find their cars had been stolen from the street.

That party also saw people assaulted and arrested, said police.

Part of the reason the parties last fall were so extreme is that students had been learning online during the pandemic and had not been able to socialize normally, said UNB President Paul Mazerolle.

"It was like having three years' worth of first-year students," he said, adding things became "very problematic" from a public safety standpoint.

"People might be going a little extra crazy," said McNamee.

As students were sent home in March 2020, this will be McNamee's first unrestricted last class bash.

"I'll be celebrating for sure, but definitely won't go too crazy."

Mayhem outside apartment

McNamee said he and his friends would probably go to some bars downtown, but he noted that the real celebration may not happen until after exams are finished on April 25.

"It's a great school," said McNamee. "I hope nothing too bad happens."

Fourth-year student Jamie McNamee says this is the first chance he'll have for a full-scale last-class bash because of the pandemic, but he's not planning anything too wild. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

"This year was kind of hectic" on Graham Avenue, said Abi Verner, a third-year kinesiology student who lives there. Much of the mayhem happened right in front of her apartment, which is in a relatively new or renovated building.

"We were in our house watching from our window," she said.

Police officers came to talk to her and her roommates and their landlord "was not happy" because "everyone" was on their lawn.

"Not much has happened since homecoming, fire-wise," said Verner.

But the tenants remained under close watch by their landlord all year.

Third-year students Regan Howard, left, and Abi Verner, near Verner's home on Graham Avenue. The friends have witnessed some wild partying on the street this year and are planning much milder celebrations for the end of classes. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

UNB has been working to mitigate problems associated with raucous street parties with the city, the police and Habitat for Humanity, said Mazerolle.

'We need to try to reset that tradition'

He encouraged students to donate any old furniture they have to the charity instead of setting it ablaze.

"I think we need to try to reset that tradition" of couch burning, he said.

The city is putting out dumpsters for items that are not suitable for donation, said the president.

Paul Mazerolle, the president of the University of New Brunswick, says he would like to see the end of students burning couches. (UNB)

McNamee said he thought those initiatives, combined with organized parties on campus, "could work."

"Then people wouldn't be nearly as likely to be burning things on the street," he said.

Mazerolle said the school administration was working with student unions to make sure there is "a suite of activities" on campus, where students can access alcohol and party safely.

"If campuses are completely sanitized … of course students are going to go off campus," he said.

Verner expected a good crowd for a "Last Class Beach Bash" Thursday at the Cellar Pub where she works, in the Student Union Building.

But she was skeptical that couch fires could be entirely stamped out.

"I think it's just UNB tradition now," she said.

"I don't think there's really anything they can do unless they have officers literally every five feet down the road."

"Drunk kids will be drunk kids," said Regan Howard, a third-year business student. "There's not much you can really do about that."

'Drunk kids will be drunk kids'

Police will have "an active presence" around campus, Mazerolle said.

The school reminded students of their responsibilities as part of the community and encouraged good decision making and good behaviour.

A party on Windsor Street in Fredericton last September grew so big that attendees were blocking traffic. (Submitted by Ben King)

"Have fun with your friends," said Mazerolle, but don't make "mistakes" that could lead to injury or arrest, or hurt a person's career ambitions.

Howard and her friends were planning to celebrate off campus in the College Hill neighbourhood, but not by doing "anything horrible."

They planned a "house crawl," and would move from one small house party to another.