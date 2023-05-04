UNB to investigate fraud allegations against former PhD student with ties to Trump

The University of New Brunswick has appointed three professors to investigate allegations of academic fraud against a former PhD student who is a high-profile ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The academic credentials of Republican politician Doug Mastriano were called into question last fall when several scholars came forward to allege his 2013 doctoral dissertation was plagued by errors, fabrications and omissions.

At the time, the state senator in Pennsylvania was known for his role in the movement to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat, and he later launched a failed bid to become the state's governor.

Mastriano dismissed the allegations last fall, saying "left-leaning professors" at UNB were unable to deal with his political views.

James Gregory, an American scholar who complained about Mastriano's thesis, confirmed this week that he has received word from UNB that his allegations warrant a formal investigation.

The investigation committee must submit its recommendations to the university within 60 days of its formation, but the

institution's policy says the report will not be released to the public.

University officials declined requests for interviews.