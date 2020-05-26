UNB strips Ludlow's name from law faculty building over links to slavery

The University of New Brunswick has removed George Duncan Ludlow's name from its law faculty building in Fredericton after concerns were raised last year over his involvement in residential schools and his views on slavery.

UNB president and vice-chancellor Dr. Paul Mazerolle made the announcement Tuesday morning.

"By acting on the concerns raised by many members of our community, UNB is delivering on its commitment to truth and reconciliation as well as toward building a more equitable, diverse and inclusive institution," he said in a statement.

Ludlow, who lived from 1734 to 1808, was a Loyalist who became the province's first chief justice. He made court rulings in favour of slavery and was an early proponent of Indian day schools, a precursor to residential schools.

Last October, UNB's Law Students' Society officially asked for Ludlow's name to be removed from Ludlow Hall, which has borne the name since 1968.

In December, Mazerolle set up the working group on the principles of naming or renaming university places to review policies and procedures related to naming or renaming university places and to investigate named spaces on UNB's two campuses, beginning with Ludlow Hall.

In April, the working group delivered its phase one recommendations regarding the naming of Ludlow Hall, which were approved by the board of governors on Tuesday, said Mazerolle.

In addition to Ludlow's name being removed from the building immediately, a permanent display that explores his history with slavery and Indigenous schooling in early New Brunswick will be installed.

Other steps to be taken

This exhibit will also explain why Ludlow's name was removed from the building.

UNB will also hold an educational event "when it becomes possible" to "share what it has learned through the exploration of these historical issues, furthering UNB's path to Truth and Reconciliation by encouraging scholarship on the African-Canadian and Indigenous history of New Brunswick," according to the news release.

The working group's recommendations were based on consultation with academic and community groups, written submissions from members of the UNB community and greater public, and historical research, said Mazerolle.

Phase two of its work will focus on ways to improve the university's naming practices, he said.