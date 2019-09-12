Emergency crews respond to explosion at UNB Fredericton
'A number' of people being treated for minor injuries, Head Hall 'locked down'
Emergency crews are investigating an explosion at the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton.
It occurred in a lab in the basement of Head Hall, said Steven Fraser, assistant deputy chief with emergency operations with the Fredericton Fire Department.
The building has been "locked down" and all classes for Thursday night are cancelled as the fire department investigates, UNB Security posted on Twitter.
"A number" of people are being treated for minor injuries, said Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.
About 200 students were waiting across the street, CBC's Shane Fowler reported from the scene.
The lower portion of Dineen Drive, off Beaverbrook Street, has been blocked to traffic, said Bartlett.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Crews were called to the scene around 3:50 p.m.
Emergency services are on scene assessing the situation. Please avoid the area and we will advise when we have more information <a href="https://t.co/EP6QcEWwNV">pic.twitter.com/EP6QcEWwNV</a>—@UNBSecurity
With files from Shane Fowler
