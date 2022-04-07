From dikes to do-re-mi, UNB engineering students show off design chops

When science and art come together, sometimes the result can be music to the ears.

That's the basic concept behind the final-year project developed by Owen Lee, Elliot Chin, Edward Chan and Thomas Campbell, all students in the University of New Brunswick's software engineering program.

Dubbed Automated Musicians, it works by first feeding scores of sheet music into a program, and extracting the tonal and rhythmic patterns to be stored in a database, said Lee.

Those patterns are then enhanced with musical algorithms, such as the major scale, to automatically generate original music.

"So if we take these patterns that are extracted, embellish them, put them in together in an algorithmic systematic way, we actually result in new music and the music has actually been pretty OK," Lee said.

"We're really, really pleased with the results."

Lee said the goal of their project is to help music producers easily create new music.

University of New Brunswick engineering students gathered at the Wu Conference Centre on Thursday for the engineering design symposium. Edward Chang, Thomas Campbell, Owen Lee and Elliot Chin showcased their design project, which involves automating the creation of music. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Lee's group was one of several set up at booths inside UNB's Wu Conference Centre in Fredericton on Thursday as part of the engineering department's annual engineering design symposium.

For the past two semesters, students from the various engineering sub-faculties worked together in groups to come up with design solutions and prototypes to solve real-world problems.

Thursday gave them the chance to present their ideas before professors, as well as the general public.

It was also the first time in two years the university was able to host the event in-person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owen Lee's project centres around extracting patterns from sheet music in order to automate the creation of new original music. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"I can't even imagine doing this online," Lee said.

"We still have the masks, unfortunately, but it's great to be here and with the friends who I moved up through the ranks with and be able to like see what they've been working on for the entire year."

Climate change adaptation on display

The Tidal Water Control Structure is a a good example of real-world problem-solving, with a focus toward climate change mitigation.

Civil engineering students Maggie Gray, Alex Gallant, William Copeland, Sarah Howlett and Brianna Rietzel came up with part of the solution to a problem that is expected to heavily impact trade and transportation flowing between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Extreme weather events and rising sea levels threaten to flood the Chignecto Isthmus - the piece of land connecting Nova Scotia to the rest of Canada - by the year 2100.

To combat the risk this will pose to the Trans-Canada Highway and the railway line, the group designed an aboiteau, part of a dike system, for use on the Missaguash River near Aulac, N.B.

The aboiteau would include three square culverts, which would close during high tide on the Bay of Fundy, and open during low tide to let water flow from the river and out to the sea.

University of New Brunswick student Alex Gallant and his group designed an aboiteau that could be installed near Aulac, N.B. to protect the Trans-Canada Highway from tidal flooding, expected to get worse with climate change. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"With climate change nowadays, you know, it's front and centre for basically any engineer doing any project," Gallant said.

"And this was kind of a cool project that allowed us to really come up with a real-world solution to a problem that's going to be a big deal here in the next 50 years.

"Like this project needs to get done, and we were really excited when we had the chance to do something like this."

Othman Nasir, a civil engineering professor, said the engineering design symposium is an important milestone for engineering students as they wrap up their degree.

"It's very important for the students because they are dealing with real life problems, and they're trying to find the best engineering solution for it with the assistance of, of mentors … from industry and also mentors from the department," Nasir said.

"So they are applying all what they studied in their four years into this project, so it's a big deal for the student."