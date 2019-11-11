UNB student creates campus clothing program to make business attire free

A University of New Brunswick student is launching a campus clothing program to make professional attire accessible to students who can't afford it.

Peyton Juhnke began working on an initiative, called Campus Closet, during the summer while interning for the Office of Experiential Education at UNB.

The initiative, set to make its debut on Nov. 18, will provide free business clothes to students who can't afford to buy fancy items for job interviews and work placements.

On one of her first days on the job, Juhnke's boss, Sarah King, UNB's experiential education director, stuck a note to Juhnke's desk asking her to see what she could find out about some sort of campus closet or clothing program.

"I became really passionate about it," Peyton said.

Campus Closet, set to launch Nov. 18, will provide free business clothes to students who can’t afford to buy professional attire. (Submitted/Peyton Juhnke)

"I put together a research presentation and took initiative with it and just said, 'I really would love to do this. I don't know if we can make it happen, but I'd love to start this up.'"

Juhnke heard there's a particular need for professional attire from students studying law and business.

"For students particularly in the law faculty, they're now in their second degree, so they are facing more financial barriers," Juhnke said.

"Professional attire has been linked with students self-concept, their perception in the workplace and ultimately, how they perform in their job."

So far, Juhnke and her business partner, Annaka Roscoe, have amassed a pile of donated dresses, pants, blazers and blouses in a wide range of sizes. They're hoping to receive more donations of men's clothing.

Donations can be dropped off in a bin near the Tim Hortons in the student union building. Monetary donations can also be made to pjuhnke@unb.ca.

How campus closet works

Once the service launches, interested students can book an appointment through UNB's website to try on clothes.

An online form will ask the student to provide their name, student number, email, size and state what styles interest them. Students also have the option to fill out demographic information on the form, like how the student identifies and what they're majoring in.

After filling out the form, Juhnke will email the student and arrange a time to meet privately on the ground floor of the Wu Centre, where the clothes are located, to pick out an outfit from the donations. Washrooms are located nearby for students to try on the clothes.

Juhnke said booking a confidential appointment online, rather having the donations accessible at all hours, makes the environment more relaxed for students looking to use the service.

"We don't ever want them to feel like this is uncomfortable for them or like they're going to run into somebody they know, not that this is something they should be ashamed of, but we just really want to make it as comfortable as possible."

Hopes to expand

Juhnke is hoping to keep the program open during the spring and summer when classes are out, but she said that's dependent on whether a committee or club can be assembled to help run it.

The program is only open to UNB students for now, but Juhnke wants to expand it to St. Thomas University, New Brunswick Community College and the UNB Saint John campus.

She also wants the program to live on after she graduates in 2021.

"I really wanted it to be sustainable so that after I graduate this program doesn't graduate with me."