Student seeks samples of parasite found in N.B. fish for first time

A master's student is asking for help from recreational fishermen to find a parasite that's infecting New Brunswick fish for the first time.

Megan Fraser, who studies biology at the University of New Brunswick, is trying to figure out which species of fish are being infected and where by a tapeworm known as ligula intestinalis.

Fraser said Parks Canada staff at Fundy National Park provided the university with samples of the tapeworms that were found among a population of blacknose dace.

"These are actually a new finding in New Brunswick," Fraser told CBC's Shift. "My identification was actually the first identification of this parasite in the fish of New Brunswick."

Fraser said she will spend the summer sampling lakes across the province to learn more about the parasite.

She said fishermen may come across it while collecting bait fish or while gutting their catch. She's asking them not to throw the worm away.

Fraser is asking anyone who finds the tapeworm to:

Record when and where it was found.

Take a picture of the host fish.

Put the worm in a plastic, sealable bag and freeze it.

Get in touch with her.

Fraser said the parasite will not infect humans, but that freshwater fish caught in the wild should be washed thoroughly before being consumed.

Megan Fraser said these tapeworms can grow larger than their fish host. (Submitted by Megan Fraser )

Fraser said the tapeworm makes it harder for the infected fish to reproduce.

She said this is because the parasite decreases the size of the host fish's reproductive glands, decreases certain sex hormones and changes their spawning behaviour.

"If it were to infect a threatened fish population, it's possible there could be negative effects from that," said Fraser.

She said the parasite is difficult to identify in the early stages of infection because it starts small.

Fraser said in one case the worm accounted for 54.4 per cent of the fish and worm's combined weight.

"So they can actually grow larger than the host itself," she said.

The tapeworm has only been found in the blacknose dace so far, but Fraser said chub, sucker, dace and shiner species are vulnerable to infection.

Although less common, perch, trout and salmon are also at risk of infection, she said.