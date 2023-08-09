High School students learn role AI plays in daily life at UNB day camp

Three UNB students and a group of high schoolers spent a recent hot summer afternoon in a classroom on the Fredericton campus, all in the name of a better understanding of artificial intelligence.

For the high school students, this was an opportunity to get a low-stakes introduction to the concepts and uses of AI. And for university students, it's a chance to demystify AI for young learners.



"A misconception about AI is that it's like robots … kind of like 'terminator-style,' like they're gonna take over. That's kind of an exaggerated point of AI," said Rinor Komorani.

From ethical concern debates surrounding ChatGPT, and fears of AI replacing workers in various fields to some even going as far as saying the future of humanity could be at risk, the topic of AI is clearly generating more than the auto-completed messages on your phone.

Rinor Komarani wants his students to see how artificial intelligence plays a role in their every day lives, whether it's in a texting app or in a video game. (Shane Fowler / CBC News)

But Komorani and his fellow students and colleagues want to see more nuance in the conversation.

"Everything that we're using today has some sort of AI component," he said.

This beginner course on AI was a part of a series of of computer science-focused workshops for high school students taught by UNB students, including Komorani.

One of the lessons focused on what's called natural language processing — a branch of AI that allows technology to understand human language to perform language-related tasks, such as spellcheck and auto-generated text messaging.

Connor Wilson, who oversees the course, says 'AI is not something to be feared.' (Shane Fowler/ CBC News)





Connor Wilson, who oversees the course, says his goal is give young learners an entry into computer science while also helping them better understand how AI is a part of their everyday lives.



WATCH | Is AI humanity's undoing or just another tool? Teenagers learn why it's not as scary as it seems: University students show New Brunswick youth that AI isn't magic Duration 1:31 Two UNB computer science students say there are deep misconceptions about artificial intelligence and they want to change that, starting with young people.



"When students start, I think they are often in that camp of people who know that AI plays a role [in their lives], but they don't really know how it plays a role or where," said Wilson. His course aims to answer those questions.



"AI is not something to be feared. It isn't a magical box that does things that we have no idea what's actually happening — what's going on isn't as complicated as what we might think," he said. "You think about a smartphone, Smartphones use things like auto correct and auto filling, and we use texting a lot in our everyday life. And that's AI right there trying to predict the next word," he said.Connor Wilson, who oversees the course, says his goal is give young learners an entry into computer science while also helping them better understand how AI is a part of their everyday lives."When students start, I think they are often in that camp of people who know that AI plays a role [in their lives], but they don't really know how it plays a role or where," said Wilson. His course aims to answer those questions."AI is not something to be feared. It isn't a magical box that does things that we have no idea what's actually happening — what's going on isn't as complicated as what we might think," he said.

AI is everywhere — from texting to gaming

The course aimed to show how people interact with AI everyday. For one of the high school students, Wyatt Hayward — an active gamer — this meant walking away with a newfound appreciation for the games he immerses himself in regularly.



"[AI] is in everything there is," Haywood said. "All the building blocks of gaming, all the building blocks of Minecraft, Roll blocks, Fortnite, Halo, you name it. Everything requires AI."

Avid gamer Wyatt Hayward is finishing his short time in this course with a new-found appreciation for how much of the games he loves are composed of AI. (Shane Fowler / CBC News )

For Hayward the course was a sharp step up in difficulty. Having only taken beginner technology courses in middle school, this was his first time being introduced to programming languages used in AI development — a challenge he leaned into with enthusiasm and determination.

"But that's OK. I didn't expect it to be easy," he said.

"I just kept rolling. I just didn't get bored of it whatsoever — I just had my mind set on the goal the whole time."

Hayward comes from a family farm in Barony, about 55 kilometres west of Fredericton, which recently bought a milking robot, a machine that milks the farm's cows.

"I believe with these teachings I could be able to make an even better robot," Hayward said.



Another teacher on the course, UNB student Emilio Carretero, said it's important to appreciate that artificial intelligence is "just a tool."

UNB student Emilio Carretero wants his students to look at AI as a useful tool instead of something to be feared. (Shane Fowler/ CBC News)

"These AI that we see in our daily lives are actually doing things like chatGPT — people think, like, 'oh this is sentient,'" Carretero said. "It's really just predicting the next word, next sentence, what it thinks the right words should be."



Careterro thinks AI should be approached with more openness than fear.



"I think if people really sit down and learn what these things are doing, they realize it's not scary. It's just a program that is meant to help us."