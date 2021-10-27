If you wanted to know who and what mattered to Erna Leger, you had only to peruse her Post-It notes.

The Lincoln, N.B., woman had oodles of them: notes to remind her to bring supper to a neighbour, to attend a co-worker's child's hockey game, to call a friend whose spirits needed a boost.

She very likely would have remembered all of those things anyway. But she didn't want to chance disappointing any of the many, many people she cared about.

Now, the people whose lives she touched are grieving the shocking loss of an "incredible" woman and the tragedy of a husband left without her.

Erna Leger, 77, died after a car crash at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus on Oct. 19.

She and her husband, Bob, had just left a flu clinic at the campus bookstore Tuesday morning and were on their way home.

They were headed down the steep incline of Dineen Drive when the car swerved, rode up over the curb and struck the Lady Beaverbrook student residence.

Fredericton Police have said the cause of the accident is under investigation, but the family says they've been told the brakes failed and the airbags did not deploy.

It is believed Erna honked the horn to alert pedestrians and deliberately swerved to avoid injuring them, the family says.

Bob Leger remains in hospital, recovering from his injuries.

'Just such a beautiful couple'

In an interview Tuesday, friend and former colleague Bob Fitzpatrick said it was hard to know where to start with the many fond memories he has, both of Erna herself and of the Legers as a couple.

"Except for work, you almost never saw them separately," he said. "You always knew when you saw the two of them that your spirits were going to be lifted. They're just such a beautiful couple."

Fitzpatrick worked with Erna at the New Brunswick Teachers Association for 15 of her 40 years with the association, when he was its executive director and Erna was his administrative assistant.

He said association members are stunned by the loss of a beloved colleague and "incredible friend."

"She really was one of the best people I've ever known," Fitzpatrick said. "She's just so giving. … the things she did for people that you just wouldn't believe."

One colleague who lived in the same Lincoln neighbourhood as the Legers told Fitzpatrick of an elderly woman who was "pretty much on her own."

Bob and Erna basically became her primary caregivers, Fitzpatrick said.

Whenever something happened, good or bad, one of the first people to contact you was Erna. - Bob Fitzpatrick, friend and former colleague

"I remember we had a loss in our family, and the first two at the door were Bob and Erna – with a great big pot of chowder and rolls and dessert," he said. "Whenever something happened, good or bad, one of the first people to contact you was Erna."

Another colleague had a daughter who passed away.

"Every year, on the daughter's birthday, Bob and Erna sent a message to tell them how much they thought of the daughter, how much they loved the daughter, and just to express that they were thinking of the parents," Fitzpatrick said. "That still touches me."

He said his heart goes out to her husband, Bob.

"At least he was able to talk to her [after the accident] and told her that no one else had been hurt," he said. "That would have given her quite a bit of comfort."

Bob and Erna Leger, surrounded by the 150 Christmas gumdrop fruitcakes they'd make every year and deliver to friends and loved ones. (Submitted by Dan Leger)

'One of the biggest feminists I've ever known'

Dan Leger's memories of Erna's caring nature go back much further, to his childhood.

He remembers a mother who cared for her family, her two boys – Dan and his brother Brad – held down a full-time job, and who "just couldn't help but get interested in people."

There are people who show up when you're in crisis, and his mother certainly did that, he said.

"But my mom was equally interested in supporting their kids, supporting the hockey teams they were on, whatever successes they were having … she was just the type of person who was looking after a whole bunch of people and enjoying every minute of it."

Leger knows his mom will be remembered above all as "a kind and caring person."

But one of his own strongest memories of her, "although she would never describe herself as this, is that my mom was probably one of the biggest feminists" he's ever known.

"She was highly independent, always able to take control of things for herself and look after her family, and always knew how to stick up for herself," Leger said.

The very first job she had was in the oil belt in Ontario in the 1950s, he said, noting that "back then, the ladies were all supposed to wear skirts."

Erna decided she'd rather wear pants and a jacket. So she made herself a suit and wore it to work.

If that sparked a battle of wills, Erna apparently won.

"After that, they changed their dress policy," Leger said. "You know what I mean? That's just the type of person she was."

Leger says the family's goal now is to do what he knows would matter most to his mother: take care of each other. The children, the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren.

And especially her husband, Bob.

"He's making good physical progress and we're hoping in the days ahead that he'll be released from the hospital," Leger said. "Our goal right now is to get my dad into good health."

Fittingly, at the end of her life, the care Erna showed so many returned to her, at the hands of the dozens of first responders and health-care workers who helped her in the hours before her death.

"It's just amazing how good people are and how these people, day in and day out, are doing this difficult work and really doing it with such grace," Leger said.

"When you need help, these people are here for you. ... It means a lot."