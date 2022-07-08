Language-focused Ukrainian school opens in Moncton

A new Ukrainian school has opened in Moncton with the goal of helping to protect the language and culture of new families arriving in the city to escape the war at home.

The Ukrainian Association of Moncton held the official opening of the new school Thursday night.

The drop-in extracurricular program operates out of the Ukrainian Hub at 90 Park St. in Moncton.

Natalia Haidash, an executive member of the group, said the school is one way for students to meet other children and stay connected to their language.

The team of teachers, pictured here, have worked in different schools in Ukraine and recently arrived in Moncton after fleeing war in their country. (Submitted by Natalia Haidash)

"We speak Ukrainian at home, but everywhere else they will hear English or French, and they can lose it over time. And we don't want that," Haidash said on Friday in an interview with Information Morning in the Summer.

"So we want them to know to be able to talk in Ukrainian and to be multilingual. So having this school means these possibilities become real, and we're just really excited about it."

The program will offer classes and outdoor activities for different age groups with a time commitment of about three hours each session. Inside, activity tables are set up along with a presentation screen, and outside, a learning space was created for garden and nature lessons.

A kids choir performs at the Ukrainian Association of Moncton's official opening of its new school Thursday night. (Submitted by Natalia Haidash) A team of four Ukrainian teachers will run the program. Haidash says they have all worked in different schools in Ukraine and recently arrived in Moncton to escape Russia's invasion of their country.

"They have the space ready for kids, they have the playground ready…it's something we've dreamt for a long time in the Moncton community, and now it's coming to life, and we're super happy to have it," Haidash said.

Natalia Haidash, an executive member of the Ukrainian Club of Moncton, says it's exciting to see a longtime dream come to fruition. (Submitted by Natalia Haidash) Haidash says the classes will operate on weekends or evenings, depending on the teachers' other time commitments that week. And there are plans to extend the program through the school year.

"And whether they still learn Ukrainian, that's up to their parents and them to decide," she said.

"I think it's awesome to have this option to learn Ukrainian in-person with their peers here, because other options would be just to hire some teacher from Ukraine and do it remotely, which is not the same, especially for the young kids."

Haidash says the new school is open to all Ukrainian families, not only newcomers to the region.

An estimated 200 children are enrolled.