Moncton doctor returns from mission to the Polish-Ukraine border
Dr. Carolyn Baer says she saw a lot of untreated chronic illness as people did not have access to medication
A Moncton doctor leaned on her general-practice experience to help Ukrainians fleeing the war through the Polish border.
Dr. Carolyn Baer's mission to Ukraine was organized by the disaster relief group Ontario-based Canadian Medical Assistance Teams. The Moncton doctor landed on June 14, and over the course of three weeks, worked at a makeshift clinic on the Polish border.
She said even though her expertise is in internal medicine, she provided more chronic-illness care than emergency medicine.
"There's lots of people who have high blood pressure and heart disease and diabetes who, you know, have not been able to see a physician, who ran out of medications," she told Information Morning in the Summer.
Canadian Medical Assistance Teams was set up in 2005 to provide relief to people affected by the deadly Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that devastated parts of Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India. This year the organization put together seven different medical relief teams for displaced Ukrainians.
Baer said her team of nine people relied on donations from Poland and from Canada to get people the medication they need.
"We were able to help people out in that way, and also to make some diagnoses that, you know, they wouldn't have otherwise had because they just couldn't get in to see any physicians."
She said her team saw people on their way out of Ukraine, as well as people from nearby border villages. They also supported local doctors at two other clinics for "walk-in patients who were internally displaced."
Baer said she heard "heartbreaking" stories of displacement from patients young and old, but she's no stranger to hearing about difficult experiences.
Baer said she comes from a family of Holocaust survivors and had grown up with stories of her parents living as refugees. This made her want to do something to help people fleeing Ukraine because of the invasion by Russia.
"I started with some donations, but that just didn't … fill the need that I had to do more," she said. "I was lucky enough to be chosen to go."
She said there weren't a lot of children at the clinic, but there were some young teenagers who were suffering from symptoms originating in emotional distress over what they're going through.
One teen told Baer she should be in prom that day, and instead, "Here I am … in a clinic feeling terrible."
"She even understood that her symptoms were related to her sorrow," Baer said of the teen.
"We were in tears listening to these stories. … You do whatever you can to treat both the psychosocial and the medical aspects of what you see for little kids."
Before heading back to New Brunswick, Baer said she checked in with the Ukrainian community at home and asked if they needed anything. They said, yes, books for the kids and for the new Ukrainian school in Moncton.
"I found as many children's books as I could, and brought them back," she said.
Baer said she hopes to be deployed again but the organization she worked with has ended its deployments, so she's looking for another.
"I would go back in a heartbeat. I really would," she said.
With files from Information Morning in the Summer
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?