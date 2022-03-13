Hundreds show support for Ukraine at Moncton fundraiser Sunday

Upwards of 500 New Brunswickers showed support for Ukraine at a fundraising event in Moncton Sunday.

The Ukrainian Club of Moncton hosted over a dozen Ukrainian and Canadian businesses at the YMCA North End, selling traditional Ukrainian goods and donating all proceeds.

The venue was filled with people wearing blue and yellow masks and clothing.

Event co-ordinator Oksana Seniv said seeing the packed venue gave her goosebumps.

"I was impressed, it's a heart melt in here today to see all of those people coming," she told Radio-Canada.

Oksana Seniv is from Ukraine and helping with donation efforts in Moncton. ( Félix Arseneault/Radio-Canada)

Seniv quickly took on the volunteer role with the club two weeks ago in an effort to support her family and everyone else suffering in Ukraine.

Seniv said the money collected Sunday will be used to buy medicine.

"Medicine is already hard to get in Poland or Ukraine, but we still have the capability to find it here," she said.

Upwards of 500 people attended the four-hour fundraising event. ( Félix Arseneault/Radio-Canada)

Seniv said some Ukrainian families who already had visas are starting to arrive in New Brunswick after fleeing their home country.

She expects more families will arrive and wants to have money to support them when they do.

"We have to support them in some way," she said.

Anastasia Zaiets moved to New Brunswick from Ukraine 2½ years ago. ( Félix Arseneault/RADIO-CANADA)

"Even the families who were already set up with visas still fled with almost nothing."

She said the club will continue hosting fundraising events so there is money to support these families.

Anastasia Zaiets moved from Ukraine to New Brunswick almost three years ago and said seeing support for her home country is incredible.

"We're overjoyed to see this support from Canadians and others who came," she said.