UFC drops fighter from Moncton event after Las Vegas brawl

One of the main competitors at an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Moncton subsidized by the city has been replaced by another fighter after a brawl in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Zubaira Tukhugov was supposed to fight Artem Lobov during UFC Fight Night on Oct. 27 event at the Avenir Centre. UFC confirmed Tukhugov was dropped Wednesday because of an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The commission is examining an Oct. 6 brawl inside and outside the octagon at UFC 229 after Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. A member of Nurmagomedov's team, identified as Tukhugov, climbed into the cage and allegedly attacked McGregor.

The real Khabib fight with the best camera man (me) in the arena !!! <a href="https://t.co/RgdLchn5cC">pic.twitter.com/RgdLchn5cC</a> —@chrisk8oh

Instead, UFC said Lobov will go up against featherweight Michael Johnson.

It's a fight Moncton taxpayers are paying to bring to the city. Last month, city council voted to spend $150,000 to cover a portion of the bid fee.

Mike Broad from Moncton said he bought tickets for the Oct. 27 event at the Avenir Centre as quickly as he could. While he was looking forward to seeing Tukhugov, he called the decision to replace him with Johnson a good move by UFC.

"I think it's a very fair move and I agree with it," Broad said in an interview.

UFC debut in Moncton

The UFC statement said Johnson vs. Lobov will serve as the co-main event on the card as UFC makes its debut in Moncton.

Michael Williams with ‎Elite1 MMA Productions, which holds mixed martial arts events at the Moncton Casino, said he'll be going to the event and thinks UFC made the right call by replacing Tukhugov.

He doesn't think the change will affect interest in the fight.

"I don't think it's going to make any difference to the attendance at all," he said. "I think Johnson is going to come in there and perform and it's going to be a good fight."

'Great for the city'

Williams hopes to see a full house at the event.

"I think it's great for the city, for the fans," he said.

Moncton is paying $100,000 of a $250,000 bid fee to bring the event to the Avenir Centre. An arms-length committee called Events Moncton, funded by the city and province, also contributed $50,000. ​

A UFC ad on the Avenir Centre scoreboard during an open house event last month. One of the competitors was removed from the event as a result of an investigation into a brawl in Las Vegas. (Facebook/Avenir Centre)

SMG Canada, the private venue management firm that operates the centre, is contributing $100,000 toward the bid fee.

The city hopes the event will prompt spending at nearby hotels and businesses, generating at least $3 million in economic spinoffs.

A significant number of tickets appeared to still be available Thursday.

A screenshot of the Ticketmaster website showing unsold seats in blue at the Avenir Centre still available on Thursday for the UFC event Oct. 27. Tickets ranged from $78 to more than $900.

A single ticket on Ticketmaster ranged from $78.85 to $979.82 including taxes and fees on Thursday.

Broad said it will be his first time attending a UFC event and he's pleased it is coming to the East Coast.

"It's quite an auspicious event," Broad said.