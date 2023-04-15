Université de Moncton administrative, support staff set to strike Monday

The union representing administrative and support staff at the Université de Moncton is set to go on strike Monday.

In a statement posted Friday, the university said the employees' association of the Université de Moncton has rejected the university's final officer and refused binding arbitration.

"The University proposed several scenarios and believed the latest offer was respectful, fair, consistent with the market and reflects the important work of AEUM members," the university said in its statement.

The university and the union have been in negotiations since December 2022.

On Aug. 18, the union backed its position with a 98 per cent strike vote.

Joël Michaud, the union's chief negotiator, issued a statement Saturday.

"While all indications are that there will be strike action on Monday, the union and, I am sure, the University of Moncton and the university community are hopeful that a settlement will be reached as soon as possible," said Michaud in an email to CBC News.

Michaud told Radio-Canada on Aug. 20 that members are extremely concerned about the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on their daily lives.

The university said activities on campus will be maintained in the event of a strike.

Classes resume for students on Sept. 5.