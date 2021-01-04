Tyler Gamblin admits to killing Nathan Gallant

Tyler Gamblin, 20, of Saint John, has admitted to killing Nathan Gallant, 29, last summer.

Gamblin pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared Monday in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to have a date set Monday for his jury trial. But Crown prosecutor Chris Titus agreed instead to accept his guilty plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

An agreed statement of facts was submitted to the court but was not read aloud.

Police have said Gallant was stabbed and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8. He later died in hospital.

According to the charge before the courts, Gallant was allegedly stabbed in Fairfield, about 12 kilometres west of St. Martins.

Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case on July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on July 23 on a Canada-wide warrant with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.

Gamblin also pleaded guilty Monday to six other offences, including assaulting two officers with a hunting knife, attempting break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, resisting a police officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Justice Darrell Stephenson is scheduled to sentence Gamblin on March 9 at 9:30 a.m.

A pre-sentence report and victim impact statements will be submitted.

Gamblin remains remanded at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, where he has been in custody since July 24.