20-year-old Saint John man appears in court on second-degree murder charge

A 20-year-old Saint John man charged with second-degree murder of a man found dying next to a road appeared in court on Friday morning.

Tyler Gamblin is charged in the death of Nathan Gallant, 29, who was stabbed more than once and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8.

Gallant later died in hospital, and Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on Thursday on a Canada-wide warrant after a Crime Stoppers tip.

In Saint John provincial court Friday, Gamblin wore a black polo shirt with white stripes and walked with a noticeable limp.

"Can you stand up?" asked Judge David Walker.

"It hurts," Gamblin responded.

The court heard Gamblin does not have a lawyer.

He was instructed by lawyer Margaret Gallagher to apply for legal aid from jail, to which Gamblin responded "OK."

Gamblin was then remanded to custody, and as he was led out of the courtroom, he said, "Love you, Mom."

Members of the victim's family were present in court and one shouted a profanity at him.

Gamblin is to appear in court on July 30 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge of second-degree murder and other outstanding charges.