Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Saint John homicide arrested in Woodstock area

A 20-year-old man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Saint John man found by the roadside with stab wounds, has been arrested.

Tyler Gamblin, of Saint John, was arrested Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the Woodstock area by RCMP and members of the Woodstock Police Force, following a tip received by Crimestoppers, New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said in a news release.

Two other people were arrested as part of the investigation, she said.

Saint John police had been trying to locate Gamblin since July 10 when they named him a "person of interest" in the killing of Nathan Gallant, 29.

RCMP officers found Gallant severely injured on July 8, around 6:40 p.m., along Route 825 in Fairfield, which is considered part of the scenic route along the coast between Saint John and St. Martins.

Gallant had been stabbed more than once. He was transported to Saint John Regional Hospital where he later died.

Gamblin, who was charged with second-degree murder on July 15, when the Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, remains remanded in custody, said Beaulieu.

He is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on Friday, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.