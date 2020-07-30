20-year-old charged with murder given another week to hire a lawyer

The case of a 20-year-old Saint John man charged with second-degree murder has been adjourned for a week.

Tyler Gamblin is charged in the death of Nathan Gallant, 29, who was stabbed more than once and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8.

On Thursday, Gamblin participated in court proceedings via telephone from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, where he has been remanded since July 24.

He was scheduled to elect his mode of trial on the second-degree murder charge but told the judge that he still doesn't have a lawyer.

"I'm trying to get my mom and my nan to figure it out for me," Gamblin told provincial court Judge Kelly Winchester.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m. He will remain in custody until then.

Gallant was found lying on the side of the road on the evening of July 8. He later died in hospital.

Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case on July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on July 23 on a Canada-wide warrant with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.

At the time of Gallant's death, Gamblin was scheduled to appear in court on unrelated charges. Those have yet to be dealt with — some he still has to enter pleas on, and others are scheduled for sentencing. All have been postponed until his next court appearance.

A date for a bail hearing will also be set when he returns to court next week.