2 Moncton women dead after 3-vehicle crash in Riverview

Codiac Regional RCMP continue to investigate after two women from Moncton died following a three-vehicle collision in Riverview last week.

Police were called to the crash on Coverdale Road on April 20, around 5 p.m., Staff Sgt. Thierry Malenfant said in a news release Tuesday.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when a vehicle travelling east, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a second vehicle going west," he said.

"A SUV would have then collided with the second vehicle from behind, while travelling in the same direction."

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries, said Malenfant.

The driver of the same vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, he said. She died two days later.

The passengers in the other two vehicles were transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Malenfant said.

An RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.