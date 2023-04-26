2 Moncton women dead after 3-vehicle crash in Riverview
1 victim died in hospital after crash on Coverdale Road April 20, 2nd victim succumbed to injuries April 22
Codiac Regional RCMP continue to investigate after two women from Moncton died following a three-vehicle collision in Riverview last week.
Police were called to the crash on Coverdale Road on April 20, around 5 p.m., Staff Sgt. Thierry Malenfant said in a news release Tuesday.
"The collision is believed to have occurred when a vehicle travelling east, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a second vehicle going west," he said.
"A SUV would have then collided with the second vehicle from behind, while travelling in the same direction."
A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries, said Malenfant.
The driver of the same vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, he said. She died two days later.
The passengers in the other two vehicles were transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Malenfant said.
An RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.