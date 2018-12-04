Preliminary hearing set for Moncton man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy

A date for a preliminary hearing has been set for a Moncton man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy, whose body was found near the Moncton Hospital in September.

Claude Blanchard, 44, is also charged with committing an indignity to a body by allegedly putting Kennedy-Faguy into the trunk of a car.

Blanchard made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Faguy was found dead on West Lane, near the Moncton Hospital. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Judge Paul Duffie set May 6, 2019, as the starting date for a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for two weeks.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept 23.

Her body was found on West Lane three days later.

On Sept. 28, Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.

Blanchard was represented by Bernadette Richard-Crase and Sylvain Pelletier, and both were present in court.

Pelletier told the court the defence is still seeking disclosure on several other charges Blanchard is facing, including breaching court orders.

Duffie set a court date of Jan. 8 to deal with those matters.