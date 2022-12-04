73-year-old Caraquet woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

A 73-year-old woman from Caraquet, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle crash.

Tracadie RCMP responded to the crash at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 11 in Pokemouche, 17 kilometres south of Caraquet.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the car driving southbound crossed the centre line and collided with the car travelling northbound.

The passenger of the car travelling southbound died at the scene due to their injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

Route 11 was closed for about five hours for an investigation. The road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.