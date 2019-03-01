'In like a lion': March kicks off with two snowy systems

Enjoy the sun and slightly warmer temperatures today and tomorrow, because two low pressure systems are heading for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick for the weekend and into Monday.

The first low pressure system will make its way across the province late Saturday night, bringing periods of light snow to southern New Brunswick that will persist into Sunday morning, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said.

It is too early to predict snowfall amounts for Monday but Environment Canada said it could be significant enough to disrupt transportation. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Accumulation could reach 10 centimetres, especially over the Fundy region. This system will clear out Sunday morning, leaving a slight chance of flurries throughout the day.

The second system will move into the province from the southwest into the Bay of Fundy on Monday. This one is expected to bring snow, rain, freezing rain and more snow.

Environment Canada said the second system will increase in intensity throughout the day, with the most accumulation over southern parts of the province.

It is too early to predict snowfall amounts but it could be significant enough to disrupt transportation.

RCMP said 15 vehicles were involved in a series of collisions at the Cocagne Bridge on Tuesday morning. Another pileup in Fredericton resulted in the death of one man. (Submitted/Cocagne Fire Department)

These systems follow a week of nasty weather in the north that closed schools in the Acadian Peninsula for a whole week. A Monday snowstorm, followed by three days of heavy winds and blowing snow closed many roads in northern New Brunswick, including a section of Route 11 that was closed for several days.

Blistering winds caused zero visibility on Tuesday, resulting in multiple accidents and pileups across the province, including one in Fredericton that resulted in the death of at 27-year-old man.

Today will be mostly sunny across the province, with temperatures hovering just under freezing at –2 C in southern New Brunswick and at –5 C in the north. Temperatures will drop to around –20 tonight, with winds of 20 kilometres an hour.

Temperatures across the province will range from –1 to –6 over the weekend.