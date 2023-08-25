Here's what a 2-spirit powwow looks like, and how it builds everyone up

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

In the two-spirit community, there's one rule: never break each other down, only build each other up.

CBC contributor Ann Paul saw — and felt — this spirit of camaraderie in the LGTBTQ community and their allies at the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering in late July in Nova Scotia.

During the event's first two-spirit powwow, Paul said the feelings of joy and safety hit you as soon as you walked in the room.

"I really loved the fact that when I came in the room, I didn't feel intimidated by anybody. I just came in and I was me, they liked me for being me, and I liked them for being them," Paul said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.

Powwow attendees joined hands for a round dance. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'They put a lot of effort into their outfits,' Ann Paul said of powwow dancers. 'They put their personality into their outfits.' Left: River Webb of Nez Perce and Meskwaki from Iowa. Right: Johanna Googoo. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Powwow attendee Aaron Mitchell flies the colours of the rainbow. (Ann Paul/CBC)

WATCH | At this two-spirit powwow, people wore whatever they wanted: Tribes from across Canada raised their flags for a 2-spirit powwow Duration 3:24 Young and old danced at a powwow in Nova Scotia, the first of its kind at the 36th international two-spirit gathering.

'They were having a blast,' Ann Paul said. 'Nobody wanted to go home.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Two-Spirit Alliance youth representatives were also there to dance at the powwow. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Celebrators line up for a veteran's song. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Albert McLeod holds up a flag during the powwow opening. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is two-spirit logo was incorporated into many powwow outfits. (Ann Paul/CBC)

People of all ages danced in the two-spirit powwow. 'Some were strangers, some were old friends,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

John Sylliboy is the co-founder of the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance. As the executive director of the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering, he coordinated the event's funding and staff. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance logo took several months to make. (Ann Paul/CBC)

