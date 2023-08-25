Content
New Brunswick·Ann's Eye

Here's what a 2-spirit powwow looks like, and how it builds everyone up

The joy was palpable at the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering powwow. Contributor Ann Paul brought her camera, and shares the colour and joy from the event.

Tribes from across Canada gather in Nova Scotia for celebration of two-spirit community

A man stretches out his arms, holding out hoops.
The two-spirit powwow at the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering in Nova Scotia was full of joy and colour. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

In the two-spirit community, there's one rule: never break each other down, only build each other up.

CBC contributor Ann Paul saw — and felt — this spirit of camaraderie in the LGTBTQ community and their allies at the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering in late July in Nova Scotia. 

During the event's first two-spirit powwow, Paul said the feelings of joy and safety hit you as soon as you walked in the room.

"I really loved the fact that when I came in the room, I didn't feel intimidated by anybody. I just came in and I was me, they liked me for being me, and I liked them for being them," Paul said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.

A large group of people hold hands and dance in a circle.
Powwow attendees joined hands for a round dance. (Ann Paul/CBC)
On the left is a dancer wearing a long red skirt. On the right is someone wearing a pink outfit with a rainbow sash.
'They put a lot of effort into their outfits,' Ann Paul said of powwow dancers. 'They put their personality into their outfits.' Left: River Webb of Nez Perce and Meskwaki from Iowa. Right: Johanna Googoo. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A person dressed in black with rainbow coloured necklaces and streamers holds out their arms.
Powwow attendee Aaron Mitchell flies the colours of the rainbow. (Ann Paul/CBC)
WATCH |  At this two-spirit powwow, people wore whatever they wanted: 

Tribes from across Canada raised their flags for a 2-spirit powwow

Young and old danced at a powwow in Nova Scotia, the first of its kind at the 36th international two-spirit gathering.
A group of smiling people hold hands and dance.
'They were having a blast,' Ann Paul said. 'Nobody wanted to go home.' (Ann Paul/CBC)
On the left is a young girl dancing dressed in pink. On the right is another young girl dancing.
Two-Spirit Alliance youth representatives were also there to dance at the powwow. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Six people wearing colourful outfits stand in a line.
Celebrators line up for a veteran's song. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A man holds up a red banner with on it that says Greater Vancouver Native Cultural Society "Two-Spirit"
Albert McLeod holds up a flag during the powwow opening. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A cloth pendant with two figures hangs from someone's neck.
This is two-spirit logo was incorporated into many powwow outfits. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Two elderly men stand next to each other. The man on the left is dressed in white and rainbow colours, and the man on the right is dressed in purple and holding up white feathers.
People of all ages danced in the two-spirit powwow. 'Some were strangers, some were old friends,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A man wearing a black blazer over a red shirt and a rainbow necklace stands smiling.
John Sylliboy is the co-founder of the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance. As the executive director of the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering, he coordinated the event's funding and staff. (Ann Paul/CBC)
An intricate black drawing featuring fire and mountain peaks on a white canvas.
This Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance logo took several months to make. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work. 

