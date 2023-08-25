Here's what a 2-spirit powwow looks like, and how it builds everyone up

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
In the two-spirit community, there's one rule: never break each other down, only build each other up.
CBC contributor Ann Paul saw — and felt — this spirit of camaraderie in the LGTBTQ community and their allies at the 36th International Two-Spirit Gathering in late July in Nova Scotia.
During the event's first two-spirit powwow, Paul said the feelings of joy and safety hit you as soon as you walked in the room.
"I really loved the fact that when I came in the room, I didn't feel intimidated by anybody. I just came in and I was me, they liked me for being me, and I liked them for being them," Paul said.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.
WATCH | At this two-spirit powwow, people wore whatever they wanted: Young and old danced at a powwow in Nova Scotia, the first of its kind at the 36th international two-spirit gathering.
