New Brunswick officials to provide update on COVID-19 surge

New Brunswick officials will provide an unscheduled update Sunday as active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the province.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

It has been almost two weeks since all regions of the province were moved back to the orange recovery phase.

Public Health reported 27 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 267.

Higgs said Friday he wouldn't rule out transitioning to tighter red phase restrictions if daily cases don't begin to decline.

"If we see them starting to drop off to 20, to 15 to 10, then you get the kind of comfort level," he said.

The premier said case numbers this week would determine if the province stays in orange.

2 Saint John area schools report cases of COVID-19

Two schools in the Saint John area are the latest in New Brunswick to report cases of COVID-19.

Belleisle Elementary School in Springfield and Millidgeville North School in Saint John each have one case, according to Anglophone South superintendent Zoë Watson.

The schools will be open and operational Monday except for students and staff reached by contact tracers.

Both communities were notified in an email on Saturday.