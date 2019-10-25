2 people lose Beaver Harbour home to fire
The Canadian Red Cross assisted two Beaver Harbour residents after they lost their home to fire on Oct. 24.
Neither at home at the time of the fire
Beaver Harbour is about 70 kilometres west of Saint John.
Neither person was at home at the time of the fire, reported around noon.
Red Cross volunteers helped with emergency purchases of clothing and food. The couple are staying at a cottage while they wait for a damage assessment of the house.