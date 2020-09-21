Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Moncton region

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in New Brunswick on Monday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

That brings the province to three active confirmed cases, all in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1.

The province has yet to release more details on the new cases.

On Sunday, 477 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 70,268 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

New Brunswick has recorded 196 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: