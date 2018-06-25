2 more construction projects add to traffic headaches in Fredericton

Driving is going to get even more difficult in Fredericton as two construction projects begin.

Closures on Smythe Street and Forest Hill Road were scheduled for Monday morning.

Both closures are expected to last until September.

Greg McCann, a project engineer with the City of Fredericton, said the Smythe Street closure is to replace one water main and install a second.

Only one main services much of the city.

"It's getting old, so we're adding a little redundancy to the system by installing two new water mains up there," McCann said.

Even though the Forest Hill Road closure only affects one city block, it's a busy one.

"It's such a significant traffic route," said McCann.

Some good news?

Detours on Forest Hill Road and Smythe Street. (City of Fredericton)

A delay in the start of one project and the wrapping up of another project will give residents some relief.

Riverside Drive was supposed to close Monday morning as well, according to the city of Fredericton's construction website.

There are 22 major construction projects taking place in Fredericton this summer, which will cost more than $30 million. 1:43

But work still left to be done at the intersection or Riverside and Watters Drive has put the closure on hold until later in the week.

McCann also said construction at Regent and Queen streets will wrap up later this week, which will reopen a left-hand turn lane from Regent to Queen.

Traffic mitigation strategies

Construction at Regent and Queen streets is set to end this week. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Earlier this month the city introduced a park and ride program to help relieve traffic congestion.

Residents can park at Brookside Mall, the Walmart on Two Nations Crossing, Willie O'Ree Place, Grant Harvey Centre and Regent Mall and catch a bus.

The city also introduced two park and walk or bike locations at the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds and York Arena.