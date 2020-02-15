2 men sent to hospital after stabbing in Saint John
Two men were sent to hospital Saturday morning after a stabbing in Saint John's uptown area. Saint John police have made no arrests.
Police were called to a King Street business around 2:30 a.m. and found two men with stab wounds.
A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and is in hospital in serious condition, although his injury is not considered life-threatening
A 22-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his arm and was treated at hospital. He has since been released.
The investigation continues.