2 men sent to hospital after stabbing in Saint John

Two men were sent to hospital early Saturday after a stabbing in Saint John's uptown area.

Saint John police have made no arrests.

Police were called to a King Street business around 2:30 a.m. and found two men with stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and is in hospital in serious condition, although his injury is not considered life-threatening

A 22-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his arm and was treated at hospital. He has since been released.

The investigation continues.