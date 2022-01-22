2 men dead after snowmobile crashes in New Brunswick

Police responded to two snowmobile deaths in New Brunswick on Friday.

A 30-year-old man from Greenfield, in the western side of the province, died following a crash, according to RCMP.

The Western Valley Region RCMP responded to the incident at about 6:30 a.m. in Williamstown, near Miramichi.

The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is believed to have hit a tree after losing control. He died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Boudreau-Ouest, near Shediac, died after crashing into a fence post, say RCMP.

The Richibucto RCMP responded to a call in Bouctouche around 7 p.m. Friday.

The sole occupant of the snowmobile is believed to have lost control. He also died at the scene.

Both incidents are under investigation.