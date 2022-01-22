2 men dead after snowmobile crashes in New Brunswick
Police responded to two snowmobile deaths in New Brunswick on Friday.
Drivers ages 30 and 38 both lost control of their vehicles Friday before crashing, say RCMP
A 30-year-old man from Greenfield, in the western side of the province, died following a crash, according to RCMP.
The Western Valley Region RCMP responded to the incident at about 6:30 a.m. in Williamstown, near Miramichi.
The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is believed to have hit a tree after losing control. He died at the scene.
A 38-year-old man from Boudreau-Ouest, near Shediac, died after crashing into a fence post, say RCMP.
The Richibucto RCMP responded to a call in Bouctouche around 7 p.m. Friday.
The sole occupant of the snowmobile is believed to have lost control. He also died at the scene.
Both incidents are under investigation.