2 men injured after collision with moose

A collision between a moose and a vehicle sent a 21-year-old man from Shippagan to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Northeast District RCMP said the collision occurred Monday at 10:15 p.m. near Bathurst on Route 11. The vehicle was travelling south when it hit the moose.



The driver, a 19-year-old man from Le Goulet, was thrown from the vehicle but suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the collision.