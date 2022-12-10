2 Fredericton men charged in relation to shooting at trailer park

Two Fredericton men arrested after a shooting in a city trailer park earlier this month are now charged with several weapons-related offences.

Fredericton police and the RCMP responded to reports of shots fired on Dec. 2. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings prompted an Alert Ready message to be issued.

A 22-year-old man is charged with:

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Flight from police.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a restricted firearm.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Theft under $5,000.

Possession of a firearm.

Failure to comply with a release order.

A 41-year-old man is charged with:

Assault with a weapon.

Pointing a firearm.

Uttering threats.

Robbery.

Both men were back in court on Dec. 8.

The 41-year-old man will be back in court on Dec. 15 while the 22-year-old will return to court on Jan. 30.