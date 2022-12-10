Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

2 Fredericton men charged in relation to shooting at trailer park

Two Fredericton men arrested after a shooting in a city trailer park on Dec. 2 are now charged with several weapons-related offences.

2 people were taken to hospital Dec. 2 with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
A police cruiser parked sideways on the road, mini home in the background
Fredericton police are shown at the scene of a shooting earlier this month. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Two Fredericton men arrested after a shooting in a city trailer park earlier this month are now charged with several weapons-related offences.

Fredericton police and the RCMP responded to reports of shots fired on Dec. 2. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings prompted an Alert Ready message to be issued.

A 22-year-old man is charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
  • Flight from police.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a restricted firearm.
  • Possession of property obtained by crime.
  • Theft under $5,000.
  • Possession of a firearm.
  • Failure to comply with a release order.

A 41-year-old man is charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon.
  • Pointing a firearm.
  • Uttering threats.
  • Robbery.

Both men were back in court on Dec. 8.

The 41-year-old man will be back in court on Dec. 15 while the 22-year-old will return to court on Jan. 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now