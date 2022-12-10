2 Fredericton men charged in relation to shooting at trailer park
Two Fredericton men arrested after a shooting in a city trailer park on Dec. 2 are now charged with several weapons-related offences.
2 people were taken to hospital Dec. 2 with non-life-threatening injuries
Two Fredericton men arrested after a shooting in a city trailer park earlier this month are now charged with several weapons-related offences.
Fredericton police and the RCMP responded to reports of shots fired on Dec. 2. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shootings prompted an Alert Ready message to be issued.
A 22-year-old man is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
- Flight from police.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
- Possession of a restricted firearm.
- Possession of property obtained by crime.
- Theft under $5,000.
- Possession of a firearm.
- Failure to comply with a release order.
A 41-year-old man is charged with:
- Assault with a weapon.
- Pointing a firearm.
- Uttering threats.
- Robbery.
Both men were back in court on Dec. 8.
The 41-year-old man will be back in court on Dec. 15 while the 22-year-old will return to court on Jan. 30.