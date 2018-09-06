2 military members charged with sexual assault at Base Gagetown

Two military members at Base Gagetown have been charged with sexual assault.

Charged are 2nd Lt. Andrew Ling, with the Infantry School, and Master Bombardier Mitchell MacKenzie of the 4th Artillery Regiment.

Their cases are not related but the alleged assaults happened while both men were working at 5th Canadian Support Base Gagetown, the National Defence Department said in a news release.

Ling and MacKenzie were charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service with assaulting fellow military members at the base.

"The matters are now proceeding independently in accordance with the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and location still to be determined," the news release said.