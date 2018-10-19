Liberal justice minister agrees to the transfer of two judges

There's been a break in the legal stalemate between New Brunswick's Liberal government and Chief Justice David Smith of the Court of Queen's Bench.

Justice Minister Denis Landry confirmed Friday he has agreed to Smith's request to transfer Justice Marie-Claude Blais from Saint John to Moncton and Justice Zoël Dionne from Moncton to Edmundston.

"Yes sir, I did," Landry said in a brief interview at the legislature as he hopped on an elevator.

Last year, the Liberals amended the Judicature Act to take away Smith's unilateral power to transfer judges on his court. The law now says Smith must get the consent of the justice minister.

The change prompted an extraordinary public dispute with Smith, who said the amendment was "a deliberate infringement of judicial independence."

But rather than provoke a legal challenge to the amendment's constitutionality, Smith agreed to abide by it.

"I recognize that this political decision has been formalized and I cannot unilaterally ignore it," he said last December.

Unilaterally transferred 13 judges

He first requested the transfer for Blais, a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, in February.

Blais was appointed a Court of Queen's Bench judge in 2015, less than a year after she was defeated in the 2014 provincial election.

As Moncton North MLA, she was the attorney-general, justice minister and education minister in the Progressive Conservative government of former premier David Alward.

In 2016, then-cabinet minister Donald Arseneault suggested in the legislature that Smith transferring Blais would amount to special treatment for a "friend."

Arseneault noted that Smith had unilaterally transferred 13 Court of Queen's Bench justices over the years.

Blais was "probably looking to move to Moncton too," Arseneault said, "and of course, amongst friends, if we did it 13 times, we could surely do it 14 times."